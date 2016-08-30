click to enlarge Chandler West/For Sun-Times Media

Rhymefest in 2014

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, August 30, 2016.

Weather: Very humid with thunderstorms possible

Tuesday will be humid and sunny, with a high of 83 and a low of 71. It will be very warm and could feel as hot as 96 degrees. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and early evening. [AccuWeather]



Cop in Rhymefest incident will be disciplined, rapper invites Trump to Chicago

The police officer who didn't act "appropriately" when rapper Rhymefest filed a police report about an armed robbery Saturday will be disciplined, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The Grammy and Oscar-winning rapper, also known as Che Smith, has been in the news after posting a video of a Chicago police officer treating him "disgustingly" when he visited the police station. "Had that officer acted appropriately, we'd be dealing right now with who did the mugging, which is where we should be," the mayor said. Despite being robbed at gunpoint, Smith told CNN that Chicago isn't as dangerous as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claims. "I'm inviting Donald Trump to Chicago," he said in the interview with CNN. "I will walk you down a block, Mr. Trump, and I guarantee you won't get shot." [DNAinfo Chicago] [CNN]

August isn't over, but it's already the most violent month in 20 years

There is still another full day left of August, but it's already the most violent month in Chicago in 20 years. There have been 84 homicides so far, the most in one month since October 1996, according to the Tribune. The city could still surpass the 85 homicides that occurred in October 1996 and the 90 that happened in June 1996. [Tribune]

A "fitness tracker" will keep track of the city's vital measurements

Chicago is installing 500 modular sensor boxes around the city to measure temperatures, light, barometric pressure, carbon monoxide, foot traffic, and other vital statistics about the city. The first two boxes were installed last week, and 48 more will be operating by the end of the year. The data collected by the boxes will be available to the public on the city's website starting in October. [USA Today]

Hackers obtain information of about 200,000 Illinois voters

Hackers were able to access the personal information of about 200,000 Illinois voters during a "cyberattack of possible foreign origin that began in June and was halted a month later," according to the Tribune. Drivers' license numbers and the last four digits of social security numbers were some of the information that the hackers may have obtained, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. No registered voters were deleted from the records, and no information was modified. [Tribune]

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to speak at the Chicago Humanities Festival

Before the highly anticipated opening of the Hamilton musical in Chicago, the man behind the phenomenon will appear at a Chicago Humanities Festival event. Lin-Manuel Miranda will be interviewed by Tribune theater critic Chris Jones at the Civic Opera House on September 23. [Sun-Times]