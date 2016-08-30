Bleader

Jazz / Music / The Secret History of Chicago Music Hamid Drake drums around the world, but he's not a star at home

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who've been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Older strips are archived here.

Related Stories

  • Bringing back the sun for 25 years

    Bringing back the sun for 25 years

    An oral history of the ritual winter-solstice concerts that drummers Hamid Drake and Michael Zerang have been convening since 1990
    • by Bill Meyer
    • Dec 17, 2015
  • The House That Fred Built

    The House That Fred Built

    Tenor-sax giant Fred Anderson and the community he sustained
    • by John Corbett
    • Jul 1, 2010

  • Our Least Known Local Treasure

    Foday Musa Suso's played all over the world, but he mostly just sleeps here.
    • by Peter Margasak
    • Sep 16, 2004

  • Raising Hamid; Out of the Lyons Den

    Drummer Hamid Drake has been learning from sax legend Fred Anderson since he was knee-high to a hi-hat. This weekend the two celebrate their first duet record.
    • by Bob Mehr
    • Jul 22, 2004

