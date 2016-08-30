Bleader

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share
  |  

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Arts / Style Crocs make a comeback

Posted By on 08.30.16 at 09:00 AM

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

Humble crocs—the lightweight, comfortable, aerated, slip-resistant footwear—became a fixture of what-not-to-wear lists after enjoying a moment in the sun around 2007. Still ridiculed by the general public, Mario Batali's favorite brand of foam-resin clogs are (for better or worse) being adopted and reinterpreted by young, fashion-forward folks such as Aya Koné (pictured left) and William "Woody" Tauke. If it's proof of anything, it's that just about any fad—love it or loathe it—will come back around if you wait long enough.


click to enlarge img_6307.jpg


click to enlarge img_6311.jpg

click to enlarge img_6599.jpg


click to enlarge img_6605.jpg

See more street style in the Chicago Looks blog.

Tags: , , , ,

Find out how you can help

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Isa Giallorenzo

Agenda Teaser

08.31.16
The Inborn Absolute
Galleries & Museums
The Inborn Absolute Great Lakes Tattoo
August 06
Laser Comedy Show
Performing Arts
Laser Comedy Show Under the Gun Theater
August 03
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation