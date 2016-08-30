Multi-instrumentalist Marielle V Jakobsons, who plays a solo concert Thursday at Cafe Mustache in support of the shimmery, gorgeous new Star Core (Thrill Jockey), was one of two driving forces behind cosmic Bay Area band Date Palms. The other was guitarist Chuck Johnson, but presumably the breakup was amicable—they're currently on tour together. Jakobsons also plays violin on a couple tracks from Johnson's latest album, Velvet Arc, his first electric outing in a decade—and another gem released by Chicago's great Trouble in Mind.
Johnson's growing discography is clearly that of an artist with a voracious curiosity and stylistic appetite. He's experimented with free improvisation and minimalism, and in some ways the new album puts me in mind of Nashville guitarist William Tyler—another probing player who's transformed a keen fingerstyle practice into a kaleidoscopic strain of instrumental band music that encompasses wide swaths of Americana. The first song on Velvet Arc, "As I Stand Counting," has an electric blues vibe, and "Middle Water" uses Cajun strains. For today's 12 O'Clock Track I'm sharing the majestic title cut, which blends Johnson's woozy pedal steel with lovely fiddle by Jakobsons—her lines sound like they're coming from halfway between Nashville and Mars.
