Family members and supporters hug Diann Aldridge during a vigil for her daughter Nykea Aldridge Sunday.

Weather: Sunny and lovely

The week will start out with beautiful and sunny weather. Expect a high of 83 and a low of 71. [AccuWeather]

Trump tries to capitalize on shooting death of Dwyane Wade's cousin

Nykea Aldridge, a mother of four children and cousin to Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade, was shot dead on the south side Friday. Aldridge was not the intended target of the shooting, and two brothers were charged for the crime Sunday. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump caused controversy when he referred to the high-profile homicide to campaign on Twitter writing, "Dwayne Wade's cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!" [Washington Post] [Sun-Times]

Chicago police apologize to rapper Rhymefest after tweet

Rapper and former aldermanic candidate Rhymefest posted a video on Twitter showing himself arguing with Chicago cops when he went to report an armed robbery Saturday. "You wonder we don't report crimes? The police treated me disgustingly," he wrote to his followers. The Chicago Police Department responded and apologized for the incident and said they will be addressing the issue. [CNN]

Rahm calls rumors that he'll be ambassador to Israel "ridiculous"

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has denied rumors that he might be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel if Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton wins in November. "One can't say they're not flattered," Emanuel said at a press conference Thursday. "I'm absolutely not interested." [Crain's Chicago Business] [NBC Chicago]

Museum of Contemporary Art plans major renovation, hopes to increase attendance

The Museum of Contemporary Art will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017 and the museum is planning a major $15 million renovation and new exhibits in order to stay "relevant," according to Crain's Chicago Business. "We really are trying to build loyalty with the Chicago audience," the MCA's chief curator Michael Darling told the publication. [Crain's Chicago Business]

PAWS Chicago shelter rescues animals from Louisiana floods

Twenty-six cats and dogs were rescued from the Louisiana floods by no-kill shelter PAWS Chicago. Moving the pets to the shelter's Little Village medical facility will help the overwhelmed shelters in Louisiana and Chicago residents will be able to adopt them. "Everything down there was really chaotic. Some of the shelters are flooded and actually can't accept any animals, others shelters are trying to move out all of their strays to try to make room for displaced animals," Stacy Price, director of animal operations at PAWS Chicago, told the Tribune. [Tribune]