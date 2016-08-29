Bid August adieu with these Reader recommended events:
Mon 8/29: Ladylike's featured "disgusting women with funny stories" of the month are Melody Kamali, Stephanie Weber, Becca Brown, Gena Gephart, Deanna Ortiz, and Kristen Toomey. Hear them talk about all things girly and grotesque at Cafe Mustache (2313 N. Milwaukee). 8 and 11 PM
Tue 8/30: Sixteen teams compete for prizes at the reception for the Tenth Annual Canstruction Chicago. See the canned good structures—drawing inspiration from Van Gogh, Warhol, Disney, an el stop, and more—in all their splendor at the Merchandise Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza) before they are disassembled and distributed to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. 5:30-8 PM
Tue 8/30: Cinema Supper Club hosts a screening of the 1987 Al Capone-centered film, The Untouchables. A four-course meal at Untitled Supper Club (111 W. Kenzie) specially prepared to accompany the film features blood sausage bolognese, chilled pea soup, and a turtle sundae. 7 PM
Wed 8/31: Get your seafood and alternative music fix at the Rockin' Lobster Bash. WXRT and Supreme Lobster bring more than thirty chefs and local musicians together to serve up some crimson crustaceans and crushing tunes at Revel Fulton Market (1215 W. Fulton Market). 7-10 PM
Thu 9/1: Michelle L'Amour performs her celebrated burlesque alongside DJs Madrid and Pumpin' Pete at the 80s dance party, Cruel Summer at Untitled (111 W. Kinzie). 9 PM