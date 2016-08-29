Bleader

Monday, August 29, 2016

Arts / Do This Canstruction Chicago, Rockin' Lobster Bash, and more things to do in Chicago this week

Canned goods become works of art at Canstruction Chicago. - BRENNAN MCDOWELL
Bid August adieu with these Reader recommended events:

Mon 8/29: Comedians from Laugh Till You're Winded, a documentary directed by Michael Alexander about Chicago stand-up, perform in a sneak-peek showcase at Zanies Comedy Club (1548 N. Wells). Hosted by Tyler Ross, ticket profits from the showcase go towards the cost of producing the independent film. 7:30 PM


Mon 8/29: Ladylike's featured "disgusting women with funny stories" of the month are Melody Kamali, Stephanie Weber, Becca Brown, Gena Gephart, Deanna Ortiz, and Kristen Toomey. Hear them talk about all things girly and grotesque at Cafe Mustache (2313 N. Milwaukee). 8 and 11 PM


Tue 8/30: Sixteen teams compete for prizes at the reception for the Tenth Annual Canstruction Chicago. See the canned good structures—drawing inspiration from Van Gogh, Warhol, Disney, an el stop, and more—in all their splendor at the Merchandise Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza) before they are disassembled and distributed to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. 5:30-8 PM


Tue 8/30: Cinema Supper Club hosts a screening of the 1987 Al Capone-centered film, The Untouchables. A four-course meal at Untitled Supper Club (111 W. Kenzie) specially prepared to accompany the film features blood sausage bolognese, chilled pea soup, and a turtle sundae. 7 PM

Wed 8/31: Get your seafood and alternative music fix at the Rockin' Lobster Bash. WXRT and Supreme Lobster bring more than thirty chefs and local musicians together to serve up some crimson crustaceans and crushing tunes at Revel Fulton Market (1215 W. Fulton Market). 7-10 PM

Through 9/18: Head to Galerie F (2381 N. Milwaukee) to view Social Justice, a new exhibition of socially and politically conscious work from the likes of local street artists Chema Skandal, Don't Fret, and Scout Pines.


Thu 9/1: Michelle L'Amour performs her celebrated burlesque alongside DJs Madrid and Pumpin' Pete at the 80s dance party, Cruel Summer at Untitled (111 W. Kinzie). 9 PM

Thu 9/1: Get in the groove at the citywide Chicago Jazz Festival, beginning tonight with the Brown in Bronzeville Effect and Obert Davis' Soul Migration at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park (Michigan and Randolph). Check out the other opening night venues, Claudia Cassidy Theatre and the Preston Bradley Hall at the Chicago Cultural Center (77 E. Randolph), for performances from Dan Trudell Trio, Charlie Haden, and more. Noon-9 PM

