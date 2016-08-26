Bleader

Friday, August 26, 2016

News When did adult diapers become commercially available?

Posted By today at 06.30 AM

Q: Q: Incontinence products seem to be everywhere these days. When did the first diapers specifically for adults become commercially available? RACHEL NEWSTEAD

A: If they aren't everywhere yet, they will be soon. The bladder-control biz expects to waterproof more geezers than tots within the decade, as birth rates dip and the baby boom grays still further. Adult incontinence soaked up $1.8 billion in profits last year, and the market could grow nearly 50 percent by 2020. Pretty good for a business that not so long ago could hardly get people to admit they needed its product.

Whether caused by childbirth, strenuous exercise, traumatic injury, or just plain aging, incontinence is nothing new, and ancient medical tomes reveal that folks have always sought means of keeping their downstairs dry. The Ebers Papyrus, an Egyptian text from 1550 BC, discusses the condition and methods for treatment: for men, external urine-collection devices; for women, vaginal inserts to provide compression. Over the following three-plus millennia, doctors mainly refined these concepts rather than improved on them, unless you call the 18th-century penile clamp an improvement.

Meanwhile, babies had been going about their business as babies will, and by the end of the 1800s, mass production of the basic diapering elements—fabric squares and safety pins—was well under way. Cloth diapers would remain the norm for decades until WWII shook things up. Women working the home-front assembly lines began using diaper services rather than washing their own, and with cloth in as short supply as time was, various inventors contributed to the evolution of the disposable diaper as we now know it. It was Johnson & Johnson that developed the first disposable diapers mass-marketed in the United States.

NASA learned the hard way that astronauts have the same biological needs as anyone else when Alan Shepherd wet himself while waiting for the Freedom 7 launch in 1961. At this point America's astronauts were all men, meaning urine could be easily collected in a bag or via a sheath-tube-pouch arrangement, while a larger bag attached with adhesive took care of number two. Once NASA started putting women in orbit, though, the differences in female plumbing required new gear. The zip-up trunks first issued were soon replaced with Maximum Absorbency Garments, treated with sodium polyacrylate to absorb liquid, and these proved so effective male astronauts started wearing them too. Space-shuttle astronauts got three—one for launch, one for reentry, and one because you never knew what might happen in space.

But that's all fine and good for astronauts—what about poor old grandma back on earth? Commercially available adult incontinence products were slow to arrive, in part because the embarrassing nature of the ailment made marketing a tricky task. Procter & Gamble—makers of Pampers, long the undisputed champ in babies' disposables—introduced Attends Incontinent Briefs in 1978, but these wound up being sold mainly to hospitals after print ads failed to reel in many retail consumers.

The same year Attends made their debut, Kimberly-Clark began manufacturing Huggies, the first true competitor to Pampers. In 1983, they launched Depends and aggressively went after the mass market P&G hadn't managed to attract. The trick: to overcome the stigma that still clung to the condition using TV ads—some depicting older people remaining defiantly active, others relying on the powerful spokesperson the company found in actress June Allyson. The gambit proved successful, and Kimberly-Clark commands nearly half of the adult-incontinence market today.

No medical condition is too embarrassing to talk about on the tube in 2016, and Kimberly-Clark's recent campaigns have capitalized on this new frankness. The Depend line has also grown to include sleeker, more fashion-friendly incontinence underwear, now modeled by younger (and presumably continent) actors and athletes to show how undetectable they are. There's never been a better time to be a style-conscious senior with a decreasingly cooperative bladder.

Send questions to Cecil via straightdope.com or write him c/o Chicago Reader, 350 N. Orleans, Chicago 60654. 

