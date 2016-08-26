Q: Q: Incontinence products seem to be everywhere these days. When did the first diapers specifically for adults become commercially available? —RACHEL NEWSTEAD
A: If they aren't everywhere yet, they will be soon. The bladder-control biz expects to waterproof more geezers than tots within the decade, as birth rates dip and the baby boom grays still further. Adult incontinence soaked up $1.8 billion in profits last year, and the market could grow nearly 50 percent by 2020. Pretty good for a business that not so long ago could hardly get people to admit they needed its product.Whether caused by childbirth, strenuous exercise, traumatic injury, or just plain aging, incontinence is nothing new, and ancient medical tomes reveal that folks have always sought means of keeping their downstairs dry. The Ebers Papyrus, an Egyptian text from 1550 BC, discusses the condition and methods for treatment: for men, external urine-collection devices; for women, vaginal inserts to provide compression. Over the following three-plus millennia, doctors mainly refined these concepts rather than improved on them, unless you call the 18th-century penile clamp an improvement.