The Chicago White Sox play an August game at U.S. Cellular Field, which as of November will be named after a Chicago-based mortgage firm.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Friday, August 26, 2016.

Weather: A beautiful day to end the week

Friday will be beautiful, with a high of 81 and a low of 70. It will be partly sunny. Enjoy the weather while it lasts—it might rain Saturday and Sunday. [AccuWeather]

From Comiskey Park to U.S. Cellular Field to Guaranteed Rate Field

The home of the White Sox, U.S. Cellular Field, is being renamed Guaranteed Rate Field as of November 1. Local mortgage company Guaranteed Rate Inc. bought the naming rights to the south-side stadium in an undisclosed financial deal. Reaction to the new name online has not been positive: fans quickly turned to social media to poke fun at the new name. But MarketWatch has put together a list of stadium names actually worse than Guaranteed Rate, including the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. [MarketWatch]

University of Chicago to class of 2020: There are no "intellectual safe spaces" or "trigger warnings" here

The University of Chicago has informed incoming students of the class of 2020 that they should expect a "commitment to freedom of inquiry and expression" on campus that will challenge them, not "intellectual safe spaces" or "trigger warnings" about unpopular or different opinions. Dean of Students John Ellison wrote to the incoming class: "Our commitment to academic freedom means that we do not support so-called trigger warnings, we do not cancel invited speakers because their topics might prove controversial and we do not condone the creation of intellectual safe spaces where individuals can retreat from ideas and perspectives at odds with their own." [Inside Higher Ed] [Chicago Maroon]

Top Republican donors in Illinois don't agree on Clinton v. Trump

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump isn't having much luck winning over Illinois's top political donors. Of three major Chicago donors to Republican nominee Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign—Ron Gidwitz, Dan Webb, and William Kunkler—only Gidwitz is fund-raising for Trump. Webb has given money to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and Kunkler refuses to help either Clinton or Trump, calling the election a "bad situation." [Associated Press via Daily Herald]

Inmates at juvenile detention center sue Fox, Cook County over Empire filming

Hundreds of inmates at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center charge that they were put into lockdown while the popular Fox series Empire filmed two episodes there last summer, according to a new class action lawsuit filed by two of the inmates. "The Fox Defendants deliberately encouraged the Government Defendants to improperly place the JTDC on lockdown during the filming of Empire, for commercial benefit," the lawsuit says. [Deadline]

Wanted a brick from Harpo Studios? Construction workers now banned from handing them out

Oprah fans, former employees, and West Loop residents started heading to the site of the former Harpo Studios—now demolished to make way for McDonald's new headquarters—asking for bricks from the walls that once housed The Oprah Winfrey Show. But the bricks proved to be so popular that construction crews have now been banned from handing out any more of them. [DNAinfo Chicago]