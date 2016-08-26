

Plenty of happenings make for a memorable last weekend of August in the city. Here's some of our recommendations:





Through 8/29: Joel Ewing, Ireon Roach, and Olivia Shine host Jackalope Theatre's Seventh Annual Living Newspaper Festival at the Frontier (1106 W. Thorndale). The performances feature six original ten-minute plays inspired by a story from a national news outlets. 7:30 PM



8/26-8/28: Halsted Street at Van Buren abounds with Hellenism this weekend for the West Loop’s annual cultural festival, Taste of Greektown. Delight in Greek food from area restaurants, dance to traditional music, or partake Saturday evening's Gyro Eating Contest where devoted fans of the Mediterranean meat will battle it out. Fri 4-11 PM, Sat & Sun noon-11 PM

click to enlarge getty

Taste of Greektown celebrates the food, dancing, and music of Greece this weekend in the West Loop.

Fri 8/26: Interdisciplinary artist Maria Gaspar explores the complex juxtaposition of what lies within and beyond the 25-foot wall surrounding the Cook County Jail in her exhibition, "On the Border of What is Formless & Monstrous." She presents video and audio documentation taken inside and about the detention facility at the opening reception at the Experimental Sound Studio’s Audible Gallery (5925 N. Ravenswood Ave.). 6-9 PM





Sat 8/27: Head to Aquanaut Brewing Company (5435 N. Wolcott) for Records and Beer, a night of brew-tasting, browsing, and more. RSVP to peruse goods from vinyl vendors and jive all night to live music from These Old Men They Play Records, Ryan Powers, other local DJs. 2-10 PM

Sat 8/27: The Little Village music festival, Villapalooza (26th and Central Park), returns for its sixth year this Saturday. The festival's three stages include live music from Los Crudos, Generacion Suicida, Thee Commons, and more. Noon-10 PM

Sat 8/27: Elastic Arts brings back its annual puppet slam for adults, Puppet Meltdown to its space at 3429 W. Diversey. Master puppeteers pull the strings for an entertaining showcase at this year's "Forbidden Puppet" event. 8 PM



Sun 8/28: Rachal Duggan, a local illustrator who has contributed to the Reader among other publications, participates in the Comfort Society series at the Comfort Station (2579 N. Milwaukee). Watch as she creates drawings by request, and hear her speak about her own career at 1 PM.

10 AM-2 PM

click to enlarge Rachal Duggan

Rachal Duggan creates custom drawings as part of the Comfort Society series on Sun 8/28.



Sun 8/28: The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture's Sangria Festival sweeps into Humboldt Park (3015 W. Division) this Sunday. Savor a glass or two of the fruity wine to the tune of live salsa music as a perfect salute to the final days of summer. Noon-10 PM



click to enlarge courtesy city winery

Garfunkel and Oates perform on Sun 8/28.

Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci, better known as Garfunkel and Oates , perform their comedy folk songs at City Winery (1200 W. Randolph).

For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.