click to enlarge Lou Foglia/Sun-Times

An evidence technician with the Chicago Police Department investigates the scene of a homicide in July.



Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Thursday, August 25, 2016.

Weather: Humid, with rain possible

It will be humid, with a high of 81 and a low of 67. It will be cloudy during the day, with a good chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm. [AccuWeather]

More shootings, fewer detectives spell trouble for the Chicago Police Department

With shootings and homicides on the rise and fewer detectives to solve cases, the Chicago Police Department has a problem on its hands. The city has one of the lowest rates of solved homicides in the country, and detectives now represent only about 8 percent of the force as compared to 15 percent in New York and LA. "You get so many cases you could not do an honest investigation on three-quarters of them," a recently retired CPD detective told Reuters. [Reuters]

CPD denies that Trump ever met with a high-ranking cop

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump claimed Monday that he met a "top" CPD officer who told him that tougher police tactics would solve Chicago's gun violence issues. The department was quick to deny that Trump or any member of his campaign met with a CPD official in "senior command." Trump's spokesman Hope Hicks clarified that the candidate met a "very talented and qualified officer." [New York Daily News]



Mother who spent thousands parking at Lurie Children's raises $1.5 million so other families don't have to pay

Carrie Meghie's son Jackson was less than a year old when he passed away, but she's making sure that his legacy lives on. She spent thousands of dollars visiting him while he was at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital downtown, and she wants to make sure other families aren't spending much-needed money on parking. With her Jackson Chance Foundation, the Ukrainian Village resident has raised more than $1.5 million to cover the parking costs of parents with babies in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Popular teen YouTubers who fled Edgewater after one day criticized

Two teenage married YouTube stars from Arizona who lasted only a day in Edgewater before moving back to the southwest aren't very popular in Chicago. Brianna Joy White and her husband, Jaelin, posted a video about their "traumatic experience," which involved a stranger punching Jaelin near a Red Line stop, and claimed they were "homeless" after leaving their Chicago apartment. There were so many negative comments left under the video—which has more than a million views—that the Whites have disabled commenting. [DNAinfo Chicago]