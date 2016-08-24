click to enlarge AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Wednesday, August 24, 2016.

Weather: There's a good chance of thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are likely during the day and evening Wednesday. Expect a high of 81 and a low of 73. [AccuWeather]

Trump to Bill O'Reilly: Tough police tactics could solve Chicago's gun violence in a week

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared on Fox News's The O'Reilly Factor Monday evening and suggested that Chicago's violence problems could be fixed in a week if the Chicago Police Department were tougher. A Chicago cop allegedly told Trump that he could solve Chicago's crime problem in a week with tough police tactics. [Tribune] [Video on Chicagoist]

Fixing Chicago Public Schools: the four schools of thought

Chicago magazine breaks down the four schools of thought on how to fix Chicago Public Schools' fiscal problems: austerity, revenue, corporate, and the "middle-roaders." Austerity is the plan championed by Republicans and Governor Rauner. Revenue is the idea favored by the Chicago Teachers Union, a few CPS officials, and many Democratic legislators. The "middle-roaders" are mostly parents, academics, and moderate elected officials. Mayor Rahm Emanuel and his followers are in the corporate camp. [Chicago]

Data analysis: Crime is on the rise in Lakeview, but it's not as high as ten years ago

Crime is on the rise in Lakeview, but it's still not as dangerous as it was ten years ago, according to Chicago Police Department data. The neighborhood saw a 30 percent drop in robberies in 2015 compared to 2005 and a 60 percent drop in burglaries, but crime has surged in 2016. Forty-Third Ward alderman Tom Tunney told DNAinfo Chicago that he takes crime very seriously, and the neighborhood's recent transplants might not be used to the precautions required for city life, such as locking doors and not walking alone at night. [DNAinfo Chicago]

The owner of Bow Truss Coffee was arrested for domestic violence

Phil Tadros, the owner of Bow Truss Coffee, was arrested Thursday for allegedly biting a woman's finger in a domestic violence incident. Tadros also allegedly pushed the woman down on the ground, which caused abrasions on her arm, according to authorities. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Rhythmic gymnastics team from the suburbs makes Olympic history

Five gymnasts who train at North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics in Deerfield made Olympic history in Rio by becoming the first U.S. rhythmic gymnastics team to qualify for Olympic competition. Natalie McGiffert, Kiana Eide, Alisa Kano, Monica Rokhman, and Kristen Shaldybin train have been training together for four years, and qualifying for Rio wasn't necessarily a goal in the early stages. "We didn't have the Olympics in mind when we first started," Kano said. "We were just taking it day by day to see how it would work out." [Tribune]