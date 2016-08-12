Eating ant eggs is common in Mexico, where they're called escamoles, and in Thailand, where they're used as a tart accent to salads, omelets, and other dishes. In Chicago, though, the ant eggs and pupae of the type usually consumed are few and far between. So when Tony Lomanto and Anthony Alfonsi of Kuma's Corner challenged Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp to create a dish with ant eggs, the Honey Butter Fried Chicken chefs had to do some searching.

After looking online with no luck they started asking other chefs for sources, which led them to Iliana Regan of Elizabeth. "I thought that made perfect sense because she does a lot of foraging," Cikowski says. "In the back of my head I thought, 'Maybe she'll go find us some out in the nature.' But she had some dried ones."

Kulp says that while fresh ant eggs are white and creamy (a conclusion he reached from reading about them, since he's never actually seen fresh ant eggs), the dried ones are small and dark. "The bag we have seems to be a mixture of ant eggs and actual ants," he says. Cikowski adds, "You can kind of see the little bodies—they're like little friends in there."

The eggs taste salty and tart, Cikowski says, and smell oddly like coffee beans. She and Kulp used them two ways, sticking to what they know best: fried chicken wings. For a Thai twist, they made a fish-sauce caramel with jalapeño, red onion, garlic, lemongrass, and sugar cooked together until sticky; after being fried the wings are glazed with the caramel and tossed with ant eggs and fried garlic bits. On top goes a garlicky aioli made with lemongrass and ant eggs (crushed together with a mortar and pestle, which Cikowski says makes the eggs smell like cumin), egg yolk, and the oil in which the garlic was fried, plus a bit of salt and vinegar.

You really can taste the ant eggs in the chicken wings, the chefs say, particularly in the aioli. "Especially if you get one of the crunchy bits, it's kind of this pop of . . . ant," Cikowski says. But while both chefs agree that the dish is delicious enough to go on the menu, they're not sure people would order it. "Maybe if we don't mention the ant-egg component," Kulp says.

