"I saw on the horizon both system-wide troubles, including the $1.1 billion debt and poor prospects for negotiating a teachers' contract, and school-level problems, such as fewer resources, more 'top-down' demands, and tightened control of decisions that were previously made by LSCs [local school councils] and principals. In the end, we felt pulled into Parker (I've a master's degree in education and saw much of what's supposed to happen in schooling happening there) and pushed out by CPS."She doesn’t begrudge Claypool for making the same decision. But her e-mail went on:
"I do know that he was absent from the screening of a compelling documentary about rethinking high school (Most Likely To Succeed), which was shown at Parker last Thursday, followed by a panel discussion about the topic. My daughter and I both thought that he, as the head of CPS, might have benefited from seeing it."
Showing 1-7 of 7