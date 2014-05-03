Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share
  |  

Saturday, May 3, 2014

Style / Arts Street View 186: It's all in the details

Posted By on 05.03.14 at 08:00 AM

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

IMG_7924.jpg

Alan is wearing staples I'm sure most guys own, but he takes this simple mix to the next level by picking perfectly fitted items and paying attention to details like cuffing his pants. To add interest, he also made sure to throw a few accessories into the mix, such as buttons and a canvas bag - which came in handy for the picnic he'd just had with his girl. Alan keeps a menswear-focused blog, by the way, The No Coast.

IMG_7929.jpg

IMG_7936.jpg

IMG_7938.jpg

See more Chicago street style in the Chicago Looks blog.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Isa Giallorenzo

Agenda Teaser

05.05.17
Their Funeral, Our Dance Floor
Galleries & Museums
Their Funeral, Our Dance Floor Shane Campbell Gallery
March 25
The Most Happy Fella
Performing Arts
The Most Happy Fella No Exit Cafe
March 10
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation