Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
Alan is wearing staples I'm sure most guys own, but he takes this simple mix to the next level by picking perfectly fitted items and paying attention to details like cuffing his pants. To add interest, he also made sure to throw a few accessories into the mix, such as buttons and a canvas bag - which came in handy for the picnic he'd just had with his girl. Alan keeps a menswear-focused blog, by the way, The No Coast.