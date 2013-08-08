I owned a single vintage paisley shirt, and I proudly wore it when I went to a concert in Philadelphia to catch LA's the Three O'Clock one night in 1983, where audience members were given a small paper cup containing a single sugar cube. The whole evening was mocked by the triple bill's first act, Boston's Del Fuegos, who were still a few years from morphing into a band writing soundtracks to beer commercials. The Three O'Clock were the wimpiest and most fashion-oriented members of the Paisley Underground, and within a couple of years they became one of the first rock bands signed to Prince's Paisley Park label, but pop crossover ambitions had already neutered them beyond the pale. Still, there are songs from the first couple of records, originally released on Frontier, that still hold up as I was reminded recently by The Hidden World Revealed (Omnivore), a 20-track anthology released in conjunction with—what else—the band's recent reunion, which included a performance at Coachella this past spring.
Below you check out one of their best songs, "In Love in Too," originally released as a fan club seven-inch in 1983.
Today's playlist:
Yair Yona, World Behind Curtain (Strange Attractors Audio House)
Laura Toxvaerd/Jacob Anderskov, Phone Book (ILK)
Dezron Douglas, Live at Smalls (Smalls Live)
Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Now Here's My Plan (Drag City)
Simone White, Silver Silver (Honest Jon's)
This post has been edited to correct the erroneous categorization of "Lucifer Sam" as an instrumental.
Showing 1-4 of 4