Thursday, November 1, 2012

Music Iowa City's Solid Attitude plays at Permanent and the Multi Kulti tomorrow

Posted By on 11.01.12 at 02:00 PM

Solid Attitudes solid LP
"Completely outstanding punk rock" isn't something that usually comes to mind when I think about Iowa City, Iowa. The town (not to mention the state) doesn't exactly seem like a subcultural hotbed, but holy crap, one listen to Solid Attitude was all it took to straighten me out. The Iowa City four-piece plays gnarly, in-your-face punk that sounds like the bastard child of the Germs and Raw Power-era Stooges. Their live sets, which tend to last maybe ten minutes, are not to be missed. With a jumpy stand-up drummer, a front man who spends more time slithering on the floor than on his feet, and the occasional Black Flag cover, Solid Attitude just might revive your faith in punk despite a bland scene of faceless garage bands.

Solid Attitude plays tomorrow night at Multi Kulti, a weird little show space one floor above the VFW hall and karaoke bar at 1000 N. Milwaukee. They're joined by three of my favorite local acts: noise punks Running, trashy thrashers Oozing Wound, and Flipper worshipers Nones.

Solid Attitude also plays an in-store at Permanent Records earlier in the afternoon. Their newest LP, BB Gun Picnic, is streaming in its entirety below, and the rest of their recorded output is available at the Solid Attitude Bandcamp page.

