Solid Attitude plays tomorrow night at Multi Kulti, a weird little show space one floor above the VFW hall and karaoke bar at 1000 N. Milwaukee. They're joined by three of my favorite local acts: noise punks Running, trashy thrashers Oozing Wound, and Flipper worshipers Nones.
Solid Attitude also plays an in-store at Permanent Records earlier in the afternoon. Their newest LP, BB Gun Picnic, is streaming in its entirety below, and the rest of their recorded output is available at the Solid Attitude Bandcamp page.
